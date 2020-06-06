Latest in Gear

Image credit: Chris Velazco/Engadget

IBM toolkit keeps data encrypted in iPhone and Mac apps while in use

Android and Linux users will get it soon.
Jon Fingas, @jonfingas
1h ago
Comments
65 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

Apple iPhone 11 Pro and 11 Pro Max
Chris Velazco/Engadget

It’s now more practical to keep data encrypted while you use it, provided you’re using an Apple device. IBM has released (via ZDNet) a toolkit that makes it easier to implement fully homomorphic encryption (FHE) in iOS and macOS apps. In theory, hackers will have a tougher time prying on certain kinds of sensitive information that would normally need to be decrypted, like your financial or medical data. Apps can selectively decrypt content, too, so a user can only get the data they’re meant to see.

The kit is available on GitHub (iOS, macOS) now, with Android and Linux versions expected in “a few weeks.” IBM has cautioned that they’re “not perfect or final,” and that they won’t always be useful. They might, however, be complete enough to bolster the security in cases where even temporary decryption might pose a security risk.

In this article: IBM, iOS, iPadOS, iphone, ipad, Mac, macOS, encryption, security, internet, homomorphic, fully homomorphic encryption, fhe, privacy, video, news, gear
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
65 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

Atmospheric CO2 hits a record high while emissions drop

Atmospheric CO2 hits a record high while emissions drop

View
Weber’s SmokeFire smart grills just got a lot better

Weber’s SmokeFire smart grills just got a lot better

View
The first live 'Destiny 2' event kicks off at 1PM ET (updated)

The first live 'Destiny 2' event kicks off at 1PM ET (updated)

View
The best deals we found this week: 16-inch MacBook Pro, PS Plus and more

The best deals we found this week: 16-inch MacBook Pro, PS Plus and more

View
'Command & Conquer Remastered' updates 90s RTS action for 4K monitors

'Command & Conquer Remastered' updates 90s RTS action for 4K monitors

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr