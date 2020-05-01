Latest in Gear

Image credit: Don Farrall via Getty Images

ICANN blocks proposal to let .org be sold to a for-profit group

The controversial $1.1 billion deal will not be pushing through.
Mariella Moon, @mariella_moon
2h ago
Comments
103 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

Non-Profit Organization Web Address
Don Farrall via Getty Images

A for-profit group might not end up controlling the .org domain after all. The ICANN Board has rejected Internet Society’s proposal to sell control of the .org domain and the Public Interest Registry, which manages it, to private equity firm Ethos Capital for $1.1 billion. It was a controversial proposition from the start, seeing as the .org domain is mostly used by non-profits — so much so that lawmakers had to send a letter of concern to the parties involved. A bunch of internet pioneers also joined forces and asked ICANN to block the deal from pushing through.

In its announcement, the ICANN Board said it conducted thorough due diligence before coming to its decision. It reviewed “hundreds of pages of documentation and responses,” most likely in favor of the sale, provided by the PIR and Ethos Capital. Board members were also briefed extensively by the ICANN organization, considered the California Attorney General's Office’s opinions and read comments by the public on the ICANN forum.

In the end, the board came to the conclusion that the sale would change “the fundamental public interest nature of PIR to an entity that is bound to serve the interests of its corporate stakeholders.” Also, the board cited concerns about the $360 million debt Ethos Capital would have to take for the sale. It raises “further question about how the .org registrants will be protected or will benefit from this conversion.”

It’s still unclear if control of the .org domain is changing hands — the internet pioneers looking to block the sale were hoping that ICANN would hand .org over to their new non—profit entity instead. What’s clear is that the board stands by its decision that “withholding consent of the transfer of PIR from the Internet Society to Ethos Capital is reasonable, and the right thing to do.”

In this article: org, ICANN, news, gear
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
103 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

New York allows clerks to perform weddings by video conference

New York allows clerks to perform weddings by video conference

View
Tesla Powerwall knows when to stop charging your EV during power outages

Tesla Powerwall knows when to stop charging your EV during power outages

View
Razer Opus is a set of noise-cancelling headphones with THX audio

Razer Opus is a set of noise-cancelling headphones with THX audio

View
'Call of Duty: Warzone' hits 30 million players in 10 days

'Call of Duty: Warzone' hits 30 million players in 10 days

View
Raspberry Pi's improved camera module supports interchangeable lenses

Raspberry Pi's improved camera module supports interchangeable lenses

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr