iCloud+ adds new 6TB and 12TB storage tiers

Apple snuck in a significant change to iCloud data storage near the end of its “Wonderlust” iPhone 15 event. The company added two new iCloud+ storage tiers: 6TB ($30 / month) and 12TB ($60 / month).

The 6TB and 12TB cloud storage tiers join the existing 50GB, 200GB and 2TB plans currently available. Greg Joswiak, the company’s marketing VP, said during the keynote that the higher-capacity options will provide “even more room to keep your photos and videos safe,” as Apple targets professional photographers and filmmakers who need extra space.

“The new plans are great for users with large photo and video libraries or those using Family Sharing, and will provide access to premium features, including Private Relay, Hide My Email, Custom Email Domains, and HomeKit Secure Video support,” the iPhone maker wrote today.

Apple says the plans will arrive next week, and they aren’t yet available to purchase on the iOS 17 betas. The current iCloud+ monthly payment options are $0.99 for 50GB, $2.99 for 200GB and $9.99 for 2TB. (Free users get 5GB with their account.) The monthly cost for Google’s 5TB and 10TB plans cost $25 and $50, respectively, putting them in the same echelon as Apple’s. Meanwhile, Dropbox’s per-month pricing is more aggressive at $15 for 5TB and $24 for 15TB.

