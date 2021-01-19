iFixit says Apple’s AirPods Max are ‘quite serviceable’

As night follows day, when a new gadget is launched, the iFixit teardown is never more than a couple of weeks away. Today, the company has shredded Apple’s new AirPods Max, finding that -- in sharp contrast with the regular AirPods -- they are “quite serviceable.” It is indeed possible to tear these cans to pieces (if you’re not ham-handed) if, crucially, you have about a million specialist screwdrivers to hand at all times.

One of the most cheering elements is that Apple has swerved both glue and solder for several key components. And while it’s not for the faint-hearted, you can access (and remove) the battery and Lightning port, two likely points of failure for any pair of headphones. In total, the cans scored a six out of 10, the first time an AirPods product has managed to earn points for repairability.