IFTTT Pro will let users create more complex actions for $10 per month

IFTTT has brought us plenty of cool tricks -- from allowing your Roomba or TomTom GPS to talk to your smart home devices to integrating with Domino’s pizza tracker -- and of course, users have been able to build their own “if this then that” applets. Now, IFTTT is ready to move beyond “if this then that,” so it’s introducing IFTTT Pro, which will allow users to create applets with queries, conditional logic and multiple actions.

For instance, IFTTT says Pro can create an applet that, in the evenings, queries both your Google Calendar and Slack before turning on your Philips Hue lights and playing your evening Spotify playlist.