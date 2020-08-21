Latest in Gaming

Image credit: Ikea Taiwan

IKEA Taiwan recreates its iconic catalog using Animal Crossing

It made some very creative substitutions for the real pages.
Steve Dent, @stevetdent
1h ago
Comments
147 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

Ikea Taiwan recreates its iconic catalog using Animal Crossing
Ikea Taiwan

IKEA Taiwan has recreated parts of its catalog on Facebook using the iconic characters and in-game furnishings from Animal Crossing (via The Verge). The adorable alternate world pages are shown next to the real catalog, with occasionally accurate product substitutes and humorous alternatives for things that don’t exist in the game.

Ikea Taiwan recreates its iconic catalog using Animal Crossing

The models are switched out with Animal Crossing characters, complete with similar garb and lifestyle catalog poses. IKEA occasionally substituted humor for accuracy, like when it replaced a dinosaur toy with a skull and bone. Another page (above) shows a ball-shaped ceiling lamp and checked throw pillow replaced by a character with a bowl-like hairdo and similar checked shirt.

IKEA isn’t the first to jump on the Animal Crossing bandwagon, as the characters have appeared in fashion Instagram accounts and elsewhere. It’s not clear whether Nintendo is fully behind the idea, but you have to give IKEA credit for doing the mockup in a creative and organic way. For more fun, check out the photo gallery on Ikea Taiwan’s Facebook page.

In this article: Ikea, Animal Crossing, Nintendo, catalog, facebook page, news, gaming
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
147 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

A typo created a 212-story monolith in ‘Microsoft Flight Simulator’

A typo created a 212-story monolith in ‘Microsoft Flight Simulator’

View
Google Maps is tracking the spread of America's wildfires hour by hour

Google Maps is tracking the spread of America's wildfires hour by hour

View
The Morning After: One typo created a random skyscraper in 'Flight Simulator'

The Morning After: One typo created a random skyscraper in 'Flight Simulator'

View
Facebook forms financial group to focus on payments

Facebook forms financial group to focus on payments

View
Twitter test directly shows your tweet quote counts

Twitter test directly shows your tweet quote counts

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr