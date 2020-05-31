Latest in Gear

Image credit: Chris Velazco/Engadget

Image bricks some Android phones when used as wallpaper

It appears to be a color space issue.
Jon Fingas, @jonfingas
34m ago
Comments
37 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

Google Pixel 3a XL
Chris Velazco/Engadget

Never mind a text character crashing your phone — if you’re on Android, your choice of wallpaper could be a larger problem. Users have discovered (via Android Authority and 9to5Google) that an innocuous landscape photo is “soft-bricking” some Android phones when it’s used as a background. Your phone isn’t completely dead if it happens, but it’ll get stuck in a loop that turn the lock screen on and off, even after a reboot. Your recourses are to either use safe mode to delete the photo file or use the bootloader to reset the device entirely.

The issue may come down to the color spaces your phone supports and how they’re handled. Dylan Roussel from 9to5 discovered that the source image uses the RGB color space instead of Android’s preferred sRGB, and Android 10 doesn’t convert it where the Android 11 preview does — that causes problems any time an incompatible phone has to display the picture, which is a problem if you’ve just set the photo as your wallpaper. Other images will likely lead to the same issue.

We’ve asked Google for comment. This is easy enough to avoid if you’re aware of it. It could be a serious problem if pranksters trick unsuspecting people, however, especially if they don’t know how to recover. If nothing else, it’s a reminder to get wallpapers only from sources you trust.

In this article: Android, Google, smartphone, mobile, BUG, wallpapers, news, gear
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
37 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

Amazon pulls racist images from AirPods listings

Amazon pulls racist images from AirPods listings

View
Another SpaceX Starship prototype explodes after an engine test

Another SpaceX Starship prototype explodes after an engine test

View
Amazon sellers use 'collectible' label to dodge price gouging rules

Amazon sellers use 'collectible' label to dodge price gouging rules

View
Apple Watch Series 5 is on sale for $300 at Amazon

Apple Watch Series 5 is on sale for $300 at Amazon

View
Samsung's next Galaxy Watch gets spoiled by the FCC

Samsung's next Galaxy Watch gets spoiled by the FCC

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr