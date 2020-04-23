Google’s latest Android 11 preview helps devs fix app-breaking bugs

Google has released a third Android 11 developer preview for Pixel phones. Where DP1 and DP2 introduced a couple of consumer-facing features, the company has strictly tailored DP3 for developers. What's here is mostly designed to assist them in preparing their software for Android 11's forthcoming public release, and to make creating new apps easier in some circumstances.
Case and point: the preview's headline enhancement is an update to Android 11's app exit reasons API. This API helps developers find out why their apps have closed, whether that be because of a system crash or something the user has done. Google is also adding support for GWP-ASan, a tool to help developers find and fix memory safety issues.