‘Her Story’ creator Sam Barlow delays ‘Immortality’ to August 30th

Fans will have to wait a bit longer to play Barlow's next game.
July 16, 2022
Screenshot from Immortality showing some of the clips players will need to examine to solve the game's mystery.
Half Mermaid

Immortality, the next game from Her Story and Telling Lies creator Sam Barlow, has been delayed. Previously scheduled to arrive on PC, Xbox and mobile on July 26th, the game will now launch on August 30th. Barlow announced the delay on Twitter.

"Today we're pushing back the release date for Immortality to August 30th, 2022," he said this week. "It has taken decades for Marissa Marcel's work to find the light of day, so we're happy to spend a month more to ensure the experience is as polished as possible.”

Like Barlow’s past projects, Immortality is a full-motion video game. You’ll need to find out what happened to actor Marissa Marcel by watching lost footage from three films she stared in before her disappearance. Barlow hired Allan Scott and Amelia Gray – best known for work on Queen’s Gambit and Mr. Robot, respectively – to help with the project. Barlow previously hinted Immortality would make its way to other platforms after its initial release.

