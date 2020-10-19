Latest in Tomorrow

Image credit: Impossible Foods

Impossible Foods is working on plant-based milk that tastes like the real thing

It's called Impossible Milk and it's supposed to taste like cow's milk.
Nicole Lee, @nicole
48m ago
Comments
21 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

Artist's rendition of the Impossible Burger
Impossible Foods

During a press conference this morning, Impossible Foods announced that it’s branching out from just faux meats and is planning on producing a plant-based milk alternative called Impossible Milk. According to the company, it is not designed to be just another soy milk or nut-based milk alternative. Instead, it’s designed to function and behave just like the animal-derived cow’s milk. In short, it should taste and appear just like cow-based milk.

In a demonstration from the company’s food lab, a researcher showed samples of Impossible Milk side by side other plant-based milks like almond milk and soy milk, to show that the Impossible Milk looks much more like cow milk than the others. According to her, Impossible Milk is designed to be just as creamy as regular milk, and will not curdle in hot beverages like other plant-based milks will. She demonstrated this by mixing it in a cup of hot coffee.

Impossible Milk
Impossible Foods

The company also announced today that it plans to double the size of its research and development team over the next 12 months. As part of this plan, it has launched the “Impossible Investigator” project that is designed to draw scientists from all over the world to join its team. According to Impossible Foods, these scientists will have the “facilities, resources and innovative environment to create an entirely new technology platform to replace animals as our technology for turning plants into meat, fish and dairy foods.”

It’s been quite a busy year for Impossible Foods. Not only did it announce a brand new Impossible Pork product in January, its faux burger product is now available in over 9,000 grocery stores in the US. Earlier today, the company also announced that it will also be available in Asian grocery stores for the first time. Nearly 200 grocery stores in Hong Kong and Singapore will carry it -- PARKnSHOP in Hong Kong will sell it for $HK89.90 a package, while FairPrice locations in Singapore will sell it for SG$16.90. It’ll also be available for online delivery through parknshop in Hong Kong and RedMart in Singapore. 

Impossible Milk is still very much in the development phase, and won’t be available for consumers for a while.

In this article: impossible milk, Impossible Foods, news, tomorrow
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
21 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

iPhone 12 and 12 Pro review: Apple enters the 5G era

iPhone 12 and 12 Pro review: Apple enters the 5G era

View
LG's rollable OLED TV goes on sale for $87,000

LG's rollable OLED TV goes on sale for $87,000

View
Google adds Nest Secure to its list of discontinued projects

Google adds Nest Secure to its list of discontinued projects

View
LG's latest 55-inch CX OLED smart TV is $500 off at Amazon

LG's latest 55-inch CX OLED smart TV is $500 off at Amazon

View
Novation and Aphex Twin's limited-edition Bass Station II embraces the weird

Novation and Aphex Twin's limited-edition Bass Station II embraces the weird

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr