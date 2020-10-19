Impossible Foods is working on plant-based milk that tastes like the real thing

During a press conference this morning, Impossible Foods announced that it’s branching out from just faux meats and is planning on producing a plant-based milk alternative called Impossible Milk. According to the company, it is not designed to be just another soy milk or nut-based milk alternative. Instead, it’s designed to function and behave just like the animal-derived cow’s milk. In short, it should taste and appear just like cow-based milk.
In a demonstration from the company’s food lab, a researcher showed samples of Impossible Milk side by side other plant-based milks like almond milk and soy milk, to show that the Impossible Milk looks much more like cow milk than the others. According to her, Impossible Milk is designed to be just as creamy as regular milk, and will not curdle in hot beverages like other plant-based milks will. She demonstrated this by mixing it in a cup of hot coffee.