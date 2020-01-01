Impossible Burger continues its rapid expansion with Publix

Impossible Foods announced today that its plant-based Impossible Burger will now be available at more than 1,200 Publix stores. Publix is primarily located in Florida, Georgia and much of the Southeast.

This continues the company’s aggressive grocery store rollout of the Impossible Burger this year. It expanded its retail presence to Safeway, Vons, Albertsons and Kroger a few months ago, and more recently, it made its biggest rollout yet with Walmart. It also recently started being available at Trader Joe’s.