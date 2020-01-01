Latest in Gear

Image credit: ANGELA WEISS via Getty Images

Impossible Burger continues its rapid expansion with Publix

It's starting to roll out in locations across the Southeast US.
Nicole Lee, @nicole
10m ago
"Impossible Foods" burgers made from plant-based substitutes for meat products sit on a shelf for sale on November 15, 2019 in New York City. - Vegetarian alternatives to burgers and sausages, revived by start-ups like Beyond Meat and Impossible Burger, are enjoying a certain enthusiasm that meat giants also want to enjoy. Since this summer, the world leader in the JBS sector has been marketing a soy burger in Brazil that includes beetroot, garlic and onions, with a look similar to a rare minced steak. In the US, the largest meat producer Tyson Foods launched a new line of products in June based on plants or mixing meat and vegetables. Its competitors Hormel Foods, Perdue Farms or Smithfield, have similar initiatives. (Photo by Angela Weiss / AFP) (Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)
ANGELA WEISS via Getty Images

Impossible Foods announced today that its plant-based Impossible Burger will now be available at more than 1,200 Publix stores. Publix is primarily located in Florida, Georgia and much of the Southeast. 

This continues the company’s aggressive grocery store rollout of the Impossible Burger this year. It expanded its retail presence to Safeway, Vons, Albertsons and Kroger a few months ago, and more recently, it made its biggest rollout yet with Walmart. It also recently started being available at Trader Joe’s.

According to the company, that means that the company has expanded its grocery store footprint by more than 60 times in just the past few months. In March, Impossible Burger was sold only in 150 stores, but now it’s available in over 9,000 stores across all 50 states.

