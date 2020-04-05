Impossible Burger is coming to Kroger grocery stores throughout the US

A few weeks ago, Impossible Foods announced that its flagship faux meat product would be in over 1,000 grocery stores across the US in one of its biggest expansions yet. Today, it’s adding to that, with the announcement that the Impossible Burger will now be rolling out to Kroger-affiliated stores as well, adding 1,700 locations to the lineup.

That list of Kroger-affiliated stores include Baker’s, City Market, Copps, Dillons, Fred Meyers, Gerbes, King Soopers, Kroger, Kariano’s, Metro Market, Pay Less Super Market, Pick ‘n Save, QFC, Ralphs and Smith’s. Impossible further plans to expand its retail-footprint 50-fold by the end of 2020. Plus, it’s planning on an Impossible Burger cookbook as well.