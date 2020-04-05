Latest in Tomorrow

Image credit: ANGELA WEISS via Getty Images

Impossible Burger is coming to Kroger grocery stores throughout the US

That includes Kroger-affiliates as well, like Ralphs and City Market.
Nicole Lee, @nicole
11m ago
"Impossible Foods" burgers made from plant-based substitutes for meat products sit on a shelf for sale on November 15, 2019 in New York City. - Vegetarian alternatives to burgers and sausages, revived by start-ups like Beyond Meat and Impossible Burger, are enjoying a certain enthusiasm that meat giants also want to enjoy. Since this summer, the world leader in the JBS sector has been marketing a soy burger in Brazil that includes beetroot, garlic and onions, with a look similar to a rare minced steak. In the US, the largest meat producer Tyson Foods launched a new line of products in June based on plants or mixing meat and vegetables. Its competitors Hormel Foods, Perdue Farms or Smithfield, have similar initiatives. (Photo by Angela Weiss / AFP) (Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)
A few weeks ago, Impossible Foods announced that its flagship faux meat product would be in over 1,000 grocery stores across the US in one of its biggest expansions yet. Today, it’s adding to that, with the announcement that the Impossible Burger will now be rolling out to Kroger-affiliated stores as well, adding 1,700 locations to the lineup. 

That list of Kroger-affiliated stores include Baker’s, City Market, Copps, Dillons, Fred Meyers, Gerbes, King Soopers, Kroger, Kariano’s, Metro Market, Pay Less Super Market, Pick ‘n Save, QFC, Ralphs and Smith’s. Impossible further plans to expand its retail-footprint 50-fold by the end of 2020. Plus, it’s planning on an Impossible Burger cookbook as well.

Developing...

