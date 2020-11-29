India's new ride hailing rules cap driver hours and limit surge pricing

India is bringing app-based ride hailing services under dedicated regulation for the first time, and it might just set an example for other countries. TechCrunch reports the country has instituted guidelines that set expectations for both drivers and customers. Drivers can’t work more than 12 hours, for example, and must get to keep at least 80 percent of their fare. Unofficial estimates suggest drivers tend to get 74 percent of the fare, so this could lead to a practical pay raise.
The companies will also have to insure drivers, and can’t charge cancellation fees greater than 10 percent of the fare or 100 rupees (about $1.35). Women passengers will also have the option to share cars solely with other women.