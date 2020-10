You’ll have to wait a while longer before IndyCar embraces eco-friendly racing. The AP reports that IndyCar has delayed the adoption of hybrid engines by roughly a year, to 2023, due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The electric-assisted 2.4L twin-turbo V6 simply wasn’t going to be ready in time with coronavirus-related constraints in place.

For now, IndyCar will continue to use conventional engines from Chevrolet and Honda. The two automakers have extended their engine deals through 2028.