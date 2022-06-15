Instacart rethinks its subscription plan with a focus on family sharing

Instacart hopes to make its subscription service more alluring through a simple strategy: let everyone in on the shopping. The company has introduced an Instacart+ service (yes, yet another "+") that replaces Express while adding family sharing features. Family accounts let another member of your household (such as a partner or roommate) participate without sharing your sign-in or subscribing on their own. Family carts, meanwhile, make it easier for others in the home to add to the grocery list.

The expanded offering also brings more perks for Chase cardholders. You can have free Instacart+ memberships, ranging from three months for Freedom and Slate holders through to a year for Sapphire Reserve. The new plan is otherwise very similar to Express. You'll have free delivery for orders over $35, lower service fees, five percent credit back on pickup orders, and bonuses like Delta miles.

This new subscription costs the same $10 per month ($99 per year) as its predecessor. The family sharing could make it an easier choice if you're not the only one ordering deliveries. With that said, the value proposition remains largely the same as with Express — this only really makes sense if you use Instacart every week.