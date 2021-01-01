Latest in Gear

Image credit: Michael Loccisano/Getty Images

Instacart tries to encourage COVID-19 vaccinations with a $25 stipend

It'll help, but it might not be enough.
Jon Fingas, @jonfingas
2h ago
Comments
35 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

CLARK, NEW JERSEY - APRIL 27: Clark resident Jen Valencia shops for a customer as she supplements her income working for Instacart at Acme Market on April 27, 2020 in Clark, New Jersey. Instacart has experienced a massive surge in customer demand and employment recently due to lockdowns and other restrictions caused by COVID-19. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images)
Michael Loccisano/Getty Images

Instacart has been covering some COVID-19 costs for shoppers, and that now includes vaccines — although its latest help might not thrill everyone. As of February 1st, the grocery delivery service will give eligible American and Canadian shoppers a $25 Vaccine Support Stipend to help them take time off for COVID-19 immunizations. In theory, they won’t have to fret about passing on an order just to get the shot that could could save their life.

The company is also redistributing free safety kits with face masks and hand sanitizer. It has already handed out 620,000 kits to date.

It’s an important offer for shoppers who face hours of risky store visits every day, but it might not be enough. Current COVID-19 vaccines typically require two doses weeks apart — $25 likely won’t cover the missed orders during both trips. That’s assuming there aren’t lineups or other delays. Add in fuel costs and it’s likely shoppers will still lose money getting vaccinations, even if it’s not as much pay as they might have lost otherwise.

Instacart has taken a slew of efforts to both protect workers and encourage responsible behavior during the pandemic, including paid sick leave for shoppers who catch the virus or need to isolate. At the same time, the stipend might fuel criticism of the company’s working conditions, which can include low pay and fast-paced schedules. Many shoppers will likely rush to get vaccinations regardless, but the stipend might not significantly influence that decision.

In this article: instacart, Vaccine, vaccines, vaccination, Health, labor, shopping, groceries, internet, Services, Covid-19, coronavirus, gear
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
35 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

Philips Hue module turns any light switch into a smart switch

Philips Hue module turns any light switch into a smart switch

View
The Morning After: The Best of CES 2021 award winners

The Morning After: The Best of CES 2021 award winners

View
Windows 10X leak reveals another attempt at taking on Chrome OS

Windows 10X leak reveals another attempt at taking on Chrome OS

View
Presenting the Best of CES 2021 winners!

Presenting the Best of CES 2021 winners!

View
Samsung Galaxy S21 series first look

Samsung Galaxy S21 series first look

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr