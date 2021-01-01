Instacart tries to encourage COVID-19 vaccinations with a $25 stipend

Instacart has been covering some COVID-19 costs for shoppers, and that now includes vaccines — although its latest help might not thrill everyone. As of February 1st, the grocery delivery service will give eligible American and Canadian shoppers a $25 Vaccine Support Stipend to help them take time off for COVID-19 immunizations. In theory, they won’t have to fret about passing on an order just to get the shot that could could save their life.

The company is also redistributing free safety kits with face masks and hand sanitizer. It has already handed out 620,000 kits to date.