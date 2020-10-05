Instagram's built-in shopping cart is coming to IGTV and Reels

Instagram is pushing its in-app shopping into even more parts of its app. The company is adding shopping tools to two new features: IGTV and Reels. Shopping in IGTV is rolling out around the world now, while Reels will be testing it later this year.

The changes are the latest updates Instagram has made to appeal to brands and influencers who want more ways to monetize their presence on the app. Instagram is also testing commercials in IGTV, its feature for longer-form video, and has said it will share ad revenue with users.