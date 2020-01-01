Instagram brings in-app shopping cart to all US businesses

Instagram is finally flipping the switch on the in-app shopping cart it’s been testing for more than a year. The company will soon open up its checkout on Instagram feature, which allows users to browse and buy products without leaving the Instagram app, to all US-based businesses.

With the update, which will be available “in the coming weeks,” US-based business will be able to take advantage of Instagram’s in-app checkout. Instagram has already allowed businesses to create dedicated shopping pages, but its checkout feature has been limited to a handful of pages. Unlike shops that force users to an outside website to actually buy a product, checkout makes the transaction a seamless part of Instagram browsing. And the back-end of the transaction is handled by Facebook, or one of its third-party partners like Shopify, so users don’t have to worry about handing credit card info over to an unknown merchant.