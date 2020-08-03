Less than a year after launching its TikTok clone, Instagram is bringing ads to Reels. The full-screen ads will be arriving first in India, Germany, Brazil and Australia before landing in more countries “in the coming months.”

The spots are similar to Instagram’s ads for Stories. Ads can run up to 30 seconds, and users can interact with them the way they would with organic posts (including skipping them altogether). Ads can also include “shop now” buttons, according to screenshots shared by the company.

Instagram is also experimenting with a new ad format for Stories: sticker ads. Meant for influencers, the ads “allow creators to monetize their Facebook Stories with ads that look like stickers and receive a portion of the resulting revenue.” The brand-created stickers will allow influencers to link to specific products their followers can buy.

Instagram