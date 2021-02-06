Instagram starts rolling out an auto-caption sticker for Stories

The feature should make Stories more accessible for hard of hearing users.
Kris Holt
03.09.21
@krisholt

Kris Holt
K. Holt
@krisholt
March 9th, 2021
Instagram is taking a step forward for accessibility with the rollout of automatic captions on Stories. Social media consultant Matt Navarra shared a video of the feature in action. 

There's a new sticker called CC captions that you can add to your Story. When you do, the app will transcribe the audio. You'll have the option to change the font of your captions. However, Instagram didn't transcribe Navarra's story completely accurately, mistaking "finally" for "find."

This move is a big boost for accessibility, especially for hard of hearing users. It could come in useful for those who speak different languages too. There are third-party services that Instagram users can harness to add captions, but a built-in auto caption tool could translate the text. Engadget has contacted Instagram for more details on the feature, including rollout plans.

Several other platforms already support automatic captions, such as YouTube. Similar features are also on the way to Zoom and Twitter.

