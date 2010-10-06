Instagram's classic 'Polaroid' icons return for its 10th anniversary

When Instagram launched 10 years ago today, the app world was more... skeuomorphic. To celebrate those pre-flat design days, the social network has introduced an Easter egg that lets you revert back to the “Polaroid” icons of yore (via TechCrunch). That includes the original October 6, 2010 Land Camera 1000-like logo and even the pre-release “Codename” icon.

You can also select one of the later classic icons, including the “Classic 2” icon used until May 2016 (remember how long it took to get used to the new one?). Instagram has also added variations of the current logo, including sunrise, monochrome and a Pride rainbow color version.