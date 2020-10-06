Instagram marks its 10th anniversary with new anti-bullying features

And for users who are on the receiving end of offensive comments, Instagram says it’s testing a new feature that will automatically hide comments that are “similar to others that have been reported.”

Instagram

The app is also bringing back its photo map feature, which Instagram removed from users’ profiles in 2016. The latest version of the feature is slightly different than the original, though. Rather than a publicly-accessible map on users’ profiles, the map is moving to Instagram’s Story Archive. So instead of seeing a map representing the location of your feed posts, you’ll be able to track the locations of all your Stories posts.

The new map will be private, so you won’t be able to use it to show off your travels to your followers, but it should please some longtime users who remember the original.