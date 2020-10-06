Instagram marks its 10th anniversary with new anti-bullying features

Instagram is officially 10 years old, and is marking the end of its first decade with new features meant to encourage users to be nice to one another.
The company says it’s expanding its in-app warnings that “nudge” users when they try to post a nasty comment. Instead of asking users to rethink their mean comments, the new warnings will note that Instagram may disable users’ accounts if they repeatedly break its rules. As with its prior anti-bullying updates, it won’t prevent users from posting negative comments altogether, but will ask them to rethink it before they post.