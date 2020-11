A few ways to give back on Instagram during the holiday szn ❤️



✨ Use the donation sticker and your story will get added to a shared #GivingTuesday story where friends can see the good you’re doing. https://t.co/Gg9c3GsxqL pic.twitter.com/E6oPQtRZtk — Instagram (@instagram) November 30, 2020

Meanwhile, Instagram is working on a more permanent way for you to create and share fundraisers on your feed. You'll be able to link to eligible nonprofits directly in a feed post, rather than having to direct your followers to a link on your profile or bio. Instagram plans to start testing this feature soon.

There are several ways for users to show support for local businesses through the app, Instagram noted. It has some shopping features through which you can buy items from a local retailer or restaurant. You might also use the Support Small Business and Buy Black stickers in your stories to encourage your followers to do just that.