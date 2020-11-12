Instagram adds dedicated sections for shopping and Reels

Instagram is redesigning the layout of its home screen to emphasize shopping and Reels. The company introduced a new design that gives shopping and Reels permanent placement in the app’s navigation bar.

The company teased the change in September when it began testing three new variations of its home screen, but the update marks the first time Instagram is officially changing up its home screen in some time. With the update, Reels takes the place of the shortcut to create a new post while a new shopping section appears where the activity tab used to be. (Both the activity section and create post shortcut have moved to the top right corner of the app next to the inbox.)