Instagram's 'Practice Mode' lets users check if they're ready to go live

Creators can now also schedule their broadcasts.
Igor Bonifacic
I. Bonifacic|10.13.21
@igorbonifacic

Sponsored Links

Igor Bonifacic
I. Bonifacic
@igorbonifacic
October 13th, 2021
In this article: Instagram, news, gear, Instagram Live, entertainment, av, Facebook, livestream
Instagram Practice Mode
Instagram

Instagram is adding two new enhancements to its livestreaming toolset. Starting today, creators can schedule their Live broadcasts up to 90 days in advance, and share the fact they’re doing so in both posts and Stories. Viewers can use those to set a reminder for themselves not to miss the broadcast.

i
This content is not available due to your privacy preferences. Update your settings here, then reload the page to see it.

Instagram also plans to roll out a “Practice Mode” soon. The tool allows creators to connect with guests before they start a broadcast so that they can do things like check audio levels and lighting, and go over any content they plan to cover.

The new features follow the introduction of audio-only livestreams in April. If you’re someone who merely watches Live sessions, Live Scheduling and Practice Mode won’t change your experience dramatically, but they may help your favorite creators get more organized.

All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Popular on Engadget