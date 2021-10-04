Instagram's 'Practice Mode' lets users check if they're ready to go live

Instagram is adding two new enhancements to its livestreaming toolset. Starting today, creators can schedule their Live broadcasts up to 90 days in advance, and share the fact they’re doing so in both posts and Stories. Viewers can use those to set a reminder for themselves not to miss the broadcast.

Instagram also plans to roll out a “Practice Mode” soon. The tool allows creators to connect with guests before they start a broadcast so that they can do things like check audio levels and lighting, and go over any content they plan to cover.