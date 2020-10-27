Latest in Gear

Image credit: Instagram

Instagram extends the maximum length of Live streams to four hours

You'll soon be able to archive your streams for up to 30 days too.
Kris Holt, @krisholt
October 27, 2020
Comments
151 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share
Instagram Live archive
Instagram

Sponsored Links

Instagram Live streams are about to get a whole lot longer. The service is extending the maximum length of a stream to four hours, up from just one hour. That could lead to longer virtual concerts and Q&As with prominent figures, along with — worryingly for some — lengthier remote classes.

Your account will need to be in good standing (i.e. you've had zero policy or intellectual property violations) to stream for longer. That’s presumably to ward people off from streaming movies and whatnot to their followers.

You'll soon be able to archive streams for up to 30 days, which Instagram says will work in a similar way to archiving Stories and posts from your feed. Earlier this year, Instagram added the option to save streams on IGTV — you can upload streams there from your archive too. It also plans to update the Live Now section that pops up on IGTV and at the end of a stream. It's hoping to help you find active streams you'll be interested in from users that you follow and ones you don't.

Instagram Live Now
Instagram
In this article: instagram, instagram live, instagramlive, live stream, livestream, live streaming, livestreaming, archive, gear
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
151 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

Amazon is matching many of Best Buy's early Black Friday deals

Amazon is matching many of Best Buy's early Black Friday deals

View
Amazon's Echo Show and Fire TV devices hit all-time lows in Alexa birthday sale

Amazon's Echo Show and Fire TV devices hit all-time lows in Alexa birthday sale

View
Intel's 11th-gen Rocket Lake desktop CPUs will max out at 8 cores

Intel's 11th-gen Rocket Lake desktop CPUs will max out at 8 cores

View
Jabra Elite 85t review: Noise-blocking comfort that rivals the best

Jabra Elite 85t review: Noise-blocking comfort that rivals the best

View
Watch a self-driving Roborace car drive directly into a wall

Watch a self-driving Roborace car drive directly into a wall

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr