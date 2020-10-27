Instagram extends the maximum length of Live streams to four hours

Instagram Live streams are about to get a whole lot longer. The service is extending the maximum length of a stream to four hours, up from just one hour. That could lead to longer virtual concerts and Q&As with prominent figures, along with — worryingly for some — lengthier remote classes.

Your account will need to be in good standing (i.e. you've had zero policy or intellectual property violations) to stream for longer. That’s presumably to ward people off from streaming movies and whatnot to their followers.