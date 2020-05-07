Latest in Gear

Image credit: John Moore via Getty Images

Instagram Live videos can now be saved to IGTV

Until now, live streams have only been archived for 24 hours in Stories.
Kris Holt, @krisholt
1h ago
STAMFORD, CONNECTICUT - MAY 7: Chance the Rapper and elementary school teacher Luciana Lira, 42, speak via Instagram Live during the artist's Twilight Awards event honoring teachers on May 7, 2020 in Stamford, Connecticut. He announced Lira would receive $15,000 for herself, $15,000 for her school and a computer and a year of internet for the immigrant family that Lira is helping. Lira, a K-5 Bilingual /ESL teacher at Hart Magnet Elementary in Stamford, became the temporary guardian of newborn baby Neysel after the boy's mother Zully, almost 8 months pregnant, went to the Stamford Hospital emergency room, gravely ill with COVID-19 and gave birth. Hospital staff put Zully on a ventilator and performed an emergency C-section to save the child. Neysel could not go home, as his father Marvin and brother Junior were COVID-19 positive and quarantined there. After several weeks in the hospital ICU Zully responded well to antibody blood plasma transfusions and was able to return home. The teacher Lira will continue caring for the baby until the infant's parents and brother test COVID-negative, and the Guatemalan immigrant family can be reunited. Chance the Rapper is giving a total of $300,000 to teachers and their schools during this year's inaugural event. (Photo by John Moore/Getty Images)
John Moore via Getty Images

Many performers and other folks are turning to Instagram Live at the minute as a way of staying connected with their audiences. One downside of Instagram's live streams is that, since they take place in Stories, they disappear after 24 hours. As of today though, you'll be able to save Live videos to IGTV, Instagram's app for videos that are longer than ones you see on the main feed.

The update gives musicians and others who are broadcasting performances (and Q&As and so on) on Instagram a way to properly archive their streams so viewers can catch them more than a day later. You can still download a video of the stream and post it on the likes of YouTube if you prefer. Facebook said last month that the option was on the way as part of an expansion of livestreaming features across its various platforms.

In this article: instagram, instagram live, instagramlive, livestreaming, igtv, app, services, facebook, instagram stories, instagramstories, news, gear
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
