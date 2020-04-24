Facebook will soon let streamers charge for broadcasts

Facebook has announced a bunch of upcoming live video features, including ones on the way to Instagram and Portal. In the coming weeks, you'll be able to set up Facebook events as online-only and run live broadcasts on them. In addition, Facebook page owners and admins can charge for access to events with live videos. That may help musicians and stand-up comedians who are streaming gigs, people offering cooking classes, fitness coaches running private group workout sessions and even virtual conference organizers.
If you're hoping to help out a nonprofit, you'll be able to add a donate button to your live streams. Meanwhile, the company is bringing back the Live With feature, so you can invite other people to join your streams wherever they are.