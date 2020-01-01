Facebook still plans to put ads in WhatsApp

The Information also has new details about just how Facebook could implement targeted advertising on the encrypted messaging app. The company would use phone numbers to “match” Facebook and WhatsApp accounts in order to determine which ads to show. The plan has already proven controversial within the company, though, with some executives reportedly worried it could cause WhatsApp users to delete their Facebook accounts. Also of concern: potential regulatory issues given ongoing antitrust investigations into the company.

Regardless, it sounds like ads in WhatsApp won’t be coming any time soon. Facebook has made clear that it will take years to merge its messaging infrastructure across its apps, and WhatsApp will take the longest to integrate, according to The Information.