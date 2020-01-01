Facebook still plans to put ads in WhatsApp

Facebook hasn’t abandoned its plans to put ads in WhatsApp. The Information reports that Facebook will push ahead with ads in WhatsApp in the future, once it’s completed its plan to unify its messaging apps. The new details come after the Wall Street Journal reported in January that the company had put WhatsApp advertising “on ice,” after announcing in 2018 that it would bring advertising to Status, its version of Stories.
A Facebook spokesperson confirmed to Engadget that “ads in Status remains a long-term opportunity for WhatsApp.”