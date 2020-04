“This account and many of its followers are based in different locations,” Instagram’s in-app message says. A similar note will appear on Facebook posts.

Facebook

The update could help fight the kind of disinformation tactics used by Russia in the 2016 election, when trolls posed as US-based activists on Facebook and Instagram. The Russian accounts often amassed significant followings and even organized events, with most followers never realizing the “activists” weren’t even in the United States.

“These changes are part of our broader efforts to protect elections and increase transparency on Facebook and Instagram so people can make more informed decisions about the posts they read, trust and share,” the company wrote in a statement.

The feature is currently a test “with Facebook Pages and Instagram accounts that are based outside the US but reach large audiences based primarily in the US,” though it could expand to cover more locations in the future, Facebook says.