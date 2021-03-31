Instagram may roll out its own AI chatbot in the near future You might be able to select a preferred personality for the AI agent.

We're seeing artificial intelligence chatbots pop up all over the place, and soon enough you may very well have access to one in Instagram, too. Reverse engineer Alessandro Paluzzi claims the platform has an AI agent in the pipeline. According to screenshots he shared (as spotted by ZDNet), the chatbot will be able to answer questions and give advice. You may have as many as 30 personalities to choose from too.

The chatbot could give those who find it difficult to write messages some help. It also seems you'll be able to bring the chatbot into a conversation you're having with someone by @-mentioning it.

It's too early to say exactly when or even if Instagram will roll out this feature, but there's no smoke without fire. Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg said in February that the company had a team working on "AI personas" for Instagram, Messenger and WhatsApp. Paluzzi has a good track record, too. He spotted evidence of a paid verification system in Instagram only a couple of weeks before Meta announced it.