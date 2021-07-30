Instagram enables product tagging for everyone in the US

You can promote your favorite items if you like, but you won't get a cut of revenue.
Kris Holt
04.18.22
@krisholt

Kris Holt
K. Holt
@krisholt
April 18th, 2022
In this article: news, gear, insagram, meta, shopping, product tag
Instagram app is seen on a smartphone in this illustration taken, July 13, 2021.
Dado Ruvic / reuters

Starting today, all Instagram users in the US with public accounts can tag products in their feed posts. The option had until now been limited to brands and some creators.

Budding influencers, for instance, can help their audience buy things they show off in their posts. So, those just getting home from Coachella and posting their photos of their weekend exploits might be able to let their followers shop their festival looks.

Instagram previously said the idea behind the feature is to help people “support their favorite small businesses.” At least for now, you won't get a cut of sales if you tag products, though Instagram has tested affiliate shops and Meta wants to do more to help smaller creators earn a living through its apps. 

Instagram product tagging
Instagram

If you're eager to give brands you love some free promotion, tagging products doesn't seem overly complicated. It works in a similar way to tagging other users. First, you'll need to tag an eligible brand, then you can look for products using descriptors. You may be able to specify a style and color before adding the tag. Anyone who taps on a product tag will be able to buy that item directly in Instagram or by going to the brand's product detail page.

Product tagging won't stop at feed posts. Instagram says it's working on bringing a similar feature for Stories.

