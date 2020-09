Facebook is making its newest TikTok rival even more prominent in India. Instagram’s app in India now has a dedicated tab for Reels, according to Instagram head Adam Mosseri.

With the change, the Reels section appears where “Explore” used to be, and the Explore section has moved to the top right corner of the app next to the inbox. An Instagram spokesperson told Engadget the change is also being tested in Germany, France and Brazil.