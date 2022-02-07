Instagram may soon allow you to respond to Stories with voice messages

Evidence the company was working on the feature came out over the weekend.
Igor Bonifacic
I. Bonifacic|03.26.22
@igorbonifacic

Igor Bonifacic
I. Bonifacic
@igorbonifacic
March 26th, 2022
Instagram, Meta, social media
PARIS, FRANCE - FEBRUARY 03: In this photo illustration, The logos of applications, WhatsApp, Messenger, Instagram and facebook belonging to the company Meta are displayed on the screen of an iPhone on February 03, 2022 in Paris, France. Share prices for Facebook's parent company, Meta, slumped in after-hours trading after the company reported that social network's daily active users declined to 1.929 billion in Q4 of 2021 from 1.930 billion in the previous quarter. Facebook is losing users for the first time in its history, Mark Zuckerberg's company has seen its profits decline, and the transition to the metaverse promises to be chaotic. (Photo illustration by Chesnot/Getty Images)
Chesnot via Getty Images

Instagram recently introduced private likes as an additional way to interact with Stories. And it looks like the company could add soon add yet another way to respond to ephemeral clips and images from your friends. According to developer Alessandro Paluzzi, who’s known for reverse engineering apps to find evidence of new features, Instagram is working on allowing people to send voice messages in response to Stories. On Saturday, Paluzzi shared a screenshot of the new interface feature.

We’ve reached out to Instagram for comment. We’ll note here not every feature the company works on behind the scenes ends up in a public release. When Instagram introduced private Story likes, it said its motivation was to reduce inbox clutter. Adding the option to send voice messages would run counter to that philosophy, but it would make it easier to do something you can already do within the app.

