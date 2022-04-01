Instagram tests user-created Templates feature for Reels videos

Instagram is experimenting with a new Templates feature for Reels that will let users copy video formats from other Reels videos, reported Business Insider. Templates are already an incredibly popular feature we’ve seen on TikTok, and are often the basis for viral challenges and trends on the platform. The Templates feature on Reels is still in beta testing mode, with only a small number of influencers able to access it.

Meta confirmed the news to TechCrunch. “We are always working on new ways to make Reels simpler to create. We are testing the ability for you to make a reel using an existing Template from another reel,” a Meta spokesperson told TechCrunch in an email.

As influencer Josephine Hill describes in the tweet below, Templates gives users the option to select “Use as template” on any Reels video in order to replace video clips with your own. While the current version of Templates on Reels gives users a number of preset options, the new feature appears to give the option of using any Reels video as a template.