The Instant Pot Duo Crisp drops to $98 at Amazon

All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

While Instant Pots were a craze a few years ago (and remain very popular today), air fryers are the latest must-have small kitchen appliance. If you somehow haven't invested in either yet, you could do so now for less. Amazon has a new sale on the six-quart Instant Pot Duo Crisp multi-cooker and air fryer that knocks the price down to $98, which is more than $50 off its normal price. While we saw this model drop to $79 during Black Friday last year, this discount is the best we've seen offered by Amazon all year.

Buy Instant Pot Duo Crisp at Amazon - $98

Unlike standard Instant Pots, this model comes with both the easy-seal lid and a detachable air-frying lid, the latter of which can be used to make crispy chicken wings, vegetables, fries and more. The pot itself has 11 built-in cooking programs, including sauté, pressure cook, steam, bake, broil and dehydrate. The bundle includes most things you'll need to try out all of those cooking modes, too, like a broil and dehydrate tray, multi-level air fry rack and more. Only the six-quart model is on sale (the eight-quart will set you back $200), but it's arguably the best size for most people as it can hold enough food for up to eight people.

The Duo Crisp is, admittedly, a more "advanced" Instant Pot than most. If you're new to the multi-cooker space, we recommend the $69 Instant Pot Duo as it starts off cheaper than the Duo Crisp and it keeps things fairly simple with seven cooking modes. But for those who know a multi-cooker would make their meal prep much easier, and for whom air-fry experimentation sounds exciting, the Duo Crisp is a good investment. Regardless of which model you buy, give our Instant Pot guide a read for tips and tricks on how to make the most of your new gadget.

Follow @EngadgetDeals on Twitter for the latest tech deals and buying advice.