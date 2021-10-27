Instant Pot's new $170 Pro Plus is WiFi-connected and offers guided cooking

All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

The Instant Pot is frequently one of the best-selling kitchen appliances thanks to its multicooking capabilities. It can be a rice cooker, a slow cooker, a pressure cooker, and some models even let you make yogurt. A few years ago, the company released the Instant Pot Smart WiFi, which let you control it remotely from your phone. Now, there’s a brand new connected model called the Instant Pot Pro Plus (priced at $169.99) that promises to do that, and more.

Similar to the Smart WiFi, you can connect the Instant Pot Pro Plus to your phone over WiFi. You can then use the Instant Pot app to start or stop cooking, check the timing and monitor the progress from anywhere in the home. But the Pro Plus can do more than that. The app has over 1,500 “smart” recipes, which have the timing, pressure levels and venting preferences already pre-programmed in, so all you need to do is follow the step-by-step instructions to prepare your meal. Plus, you can release the steam valve remotely and enter in a delayed start time. You can also create your own custom recipe with programmable venting methods (you can choose from natural release, pulse release or quick release).

The Instant Pot Pro Plus has other improvements too. For one thing, it has a much sleeker design, with a large and bright LCD screen. The stainless steel inner pot has an extra-thick aluminum layer that promises more efficient heating, and it has a flat bottom that can go on any stove top. It even has “easy grip” handles that make the inner pot easier to maneuver. The Pro Plus features sous-vide, food warmer, sterilizer and cake maker modes as well.

The Instant Pot Pro Plus is available now from the Instant Pot website, Amazon and Williams-Sonoma for $169.99. The Instant Brands Connect app can be downloaded from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.