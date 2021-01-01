Intel Evo Chromebooks will feature visual sensing tech and Thunderbolt

Intel normally doesn’t have much dedicated hardware for Chromebooks at CES, but this year it announced a few intriguing tidbits. First, the company revealed that Chromebooks are coming with Intel Evo branding, its new name for refined Project Athena machines. Those will be the first Chromebooks to include Thunderbolt support, allowing them to support faster external hard drives and other accessories.

Notably, Intel Evo Chromebooks will also include the company’s visual sensing technology, codenamed “Clover Falls.” Quietly announced last month, it’s a low-power companion AI chip that can do things like automatically lock your computer when you walk away, or dim your screen if you look down at your phone. Those sorts of features could help save battery life, as well as give you better security if you’re handling sensitive data. During a brief web demo with an Intel rep, it appeared to work smoothly — the visual sensing chip took only around a second to lock a PC after they left their chair.