Latest in Gear

Image credit: Tyrone Siu / reuters

Intel Evo Chromebooks will feature visual sensing tech and Thunderbolt

And the first 11th-gen powered Chromebooks will arrive in Q1.
Devindra Hardawar, @devindra
1h ago
Comments
24 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

The logo of Intel is seen during the annual Computex computer exhibition in Taipei, Taiwan June 1, 2016. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Tyrone Siu / reuters

Intel normally doesn’t have much dedicated hardware for Chromebooks at CES, but this year it announced a few intriguing tidbits. First, the company revealed that Chromebooks are coming with Intel Evo branding, its new name for refined Project Athena machines. Those will be the first Chromebooks to include Thunderbolt support, allowing them to support faster external hard drives and other accessories.

Notably, Intel Evo Chromebooks will also include the company’s visual sensing technology, codenamed “Clover Falls.” Quietly announced last month, it’s a low-power companion AI chip that can do things like automatically lock your computer when you walk away, or dim your screen if you look down at your phone. Those sorts of features could help save battery life, as well as give you better security if you’re handling sensitive data. During a brief web demo with an Intel rep, it appeared to work smoothly — the visual sensing chip took only around a second to lock a PC after they left their chair.

Aside from the premium Evo hardware, Intel says the first Chromebooks powered by its 11th gen CPUs should arrive in the first quarter. You can expect around 28 percent faster web performance, and 2.5x speedier multitasking, compared to the fastest available Chromebooks today.

Follow all of the latest news from CES 2021 right here!

In this article: ces2021, Intel, Intel Evo, Chromebooks, 11th gen, CPUs, news, gear
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
24 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

OtterBox gets into gaming with a new line of rugged Xbox accessories

OtterBox gets into gaming with a new line of rugged Xbox accessories

View
Samsung's Galaxy Upcycling turns old phones into IoT devices

Samsung's Galaxy Upcycling turns old phones into IoT devices

View
Parler sues AWS after Amazon knocks service offline

Parler sues AWS after Amazon knocks service offline

View
LG's rollable phone is a tantalizing response to Samsung's foldables

LG's rollable phone is a tantalizing response to Samsung's foldables

View
LG's latest 4K UltraFine monitor is its first with an OLED panel

LG's latest 4K UltraFine monitor is its first with an OLED panel

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr