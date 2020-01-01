20GB of Intel internal documents were leaked online

More than 20GB worth of Intel internal documents has been uploaded on Mega, and according to ZDNet, the chipmaker is now trying to ascertain how the files were leaked. A Swiss software engineer named Till Kottmann published the documents, most of which are marked “confidential.” He said he got it from a source who claims to have hacked the company sometime around May this year. Kottmann has history publishing data from major tech companies that was leaked online through various avenues, such as misconfigured Git repositories.

Intel exconfidential Lake Platform Release ;)



This is the first 20gb release in a series of large Intel leaks.



Most of the things here have NOT been published ANYWHERE before and are classified as confidential, under NDA or Intel Restricted Secret. pic.twitter.com/KE708HCIqu — Tillie 1312 Kottmann #BLM 💛🤍💜🖤 (@deletescape) August 6, 2020

ZDNet looked through the files and found internal design information and source codes for various chipsets. They include BIOS reference codes and sample codes for Kaby Lake, as well as schematics, tools and firmware for the company’s upcoming Tiger Lake processors. Thankfully, the data dump doesn’t seem to include sensitive data about Intel customers and employees.