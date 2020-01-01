Latest in Gear

Image credit: Andrei Stanescu via Getty Images

Intel's Tiger Lake processors will feature on-chip malware protections

Intel CET guards against COP/JOP/ROP hijacking attacks.
Rachel England, @rachel_england
1h ago
Comments
59 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

May 3, 2018 Santa Clara / CA / USA - Intel sign located in front of the entrance to the offices and museum located in Silicon Valley, south San Francisco bay area
Andrei Stanescu via Getty Images

Intel is getting ready to launch a new security product that could dramatically reduce opportunities for hijacking. Called Intel Control-Flow Enforcement Technology (Intel CET), the product is designed to protect against the misuse of legitimate code through control-flow hijacking attacks. This technique is widely used in large classes of malware, and it’s been a challenge to mitigate the problem with software alone. Intel CET will offer CPU-level security capabilities from Intel’s upcoming mobile processer — code-named Tiger Lake — onwards.

As computer security has become more advanced, hackers have become more resourceful, increasingly finding ways to bypass protections – exploiting memory safety is one such way. Return Oriented Programming (also known as ROP) and Jump Oriented Programming (also known as JOP) in particular are popular with nefarious types. JOP or ROP attacks can be hard to detect or prevent because the attacker uses existing code running from executable memory in a creative way to change program behavior.

Intel CET
Intel

Intel CET offers software developers two main ways to help defend against control-flow hijacking malware: indirect branch tracking and shadow stack. Indirect branch tracking delivers indirect branch protection to defend against JOP attack methods, while shadow stack delivers return address protection to help defend against ROP attack methods. And again, it’s all built into the hardware, which means its better able to tackle threats at source than software.

Intel says that the product will eventually be available in future desktop and server platforms, but it’s already been working with Microsoft to integrate it with Windows 10. Microsoft’s upcoming support for Intel CET in Windows 10 will be called Hardware-enforced Stack Protection, and a preview of it is available today in Windows 10 Insider Previews.

 

In this article: Intel, malware, Intel CET, ROP, JOP, COP, hijacking, hack, processor, attack, hardware, news, gear
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
59 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

Engadget's 2020 Dads and Grads gift guide

Engadget's 2020 Dads and Grads gift guide

View
SpaceX has a month to prove Starlink is worthy of rural broadband funding

SpaceX has a month to prove Starlink is worthy of rural broadband funding

View
Scientists locate the first fast radio burst in the Milky Way

Scientists locate the first fast radio burst in the Milky Way

View
Samsung reveals US pricing for its very curved gaming monitors

Samsung reveals US pricing for its very curved gaming monitors

View
The PS5's dashboard will have ‘a whole new visual language’

The PS5's dashboard will have ‘a whole new visual language’

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr