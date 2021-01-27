Latest in Gear

Image credit: Intel

Intel starts shipping its first Iris Xe discrete graphics cards for desktop

The cards will ship to OEMs for use in pre-built systems.
Mariella Moon, @mariella_moon
2h ago
Comments
49 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

Intel
Intel

Intel’s first dedicated graphics cards for desktop will soon pop up on the market as part of pre-built systems customers can buy. The chipmaker has announced that it has officially launched the Iris Xe discrete desktop graphics cards, which it developed with partners, including Asus. Intel first gave us a glimpse of the graphics chip — called “DG1” while in development — at CES 2020. In October last year, the first laptops with the Iris Xe Max graphics chips by Acer, Asus and Dell went out for sale.

Now, it’s also rolling out the dedicated Xe GPU for desktops, though customers can’t buy it to build their own rigs. Intel is shipping the chip out to manufacturers for pre-built PCs meant for small and medium businesses, as well as for mainstream users. As Anandtech notes, the DG1 discrete GPU is based on Tiger Lake’s integrated GPU with almost the same specifications — the desktop version even has slightly lower specs than its counterpart for laptops.

The desktop GPU has three display outputs, HDR support, 80 execution units and 4GB of onboard LPDDR4x memory. Its target is the “high-volume, value-desktop market” in particular and not those who need powerful components for gaming rigs. Intel announced in 2020 that it’s also working on a gamer—focused discrete GPU called Xe-HPG, though, and it’s expected to support hardware accelerated ray tracing and GDDR6 memory when it launches sometime this year.

In this article: Intel, Iris Xe, graphics card, desktop, news, gear
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
49 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

iOS 14.4 rolls out with Bluetooth audio monitoring

iOS 14.4 rolls out with Bluetooth audio monitoring

View
Sony's A1 is a $6,500 50MP camera that shoots 30fps bursts and 8K video

Sony's A1 is a $6,500 50MP camera that shoots 30fps bursts and 8K video

View
‘Babylon 5 Remastered’ now available to buy, or stream on HBO Max

‘Babylon 5 Remastered’ now available to buy, or stream on HBO Max

View
Chrome OS 88 turns your Chromebook into an impromptu smart display | Engadget

Chrome OS 88 turns your Chromebook into an impromptu smart display | Engadget

View
Google is turning Tilt Brush over to the open source community

Google is turning Tilt Brush over to the open source community

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr