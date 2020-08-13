Latest in Gear

Image credit: Intel

Intel's discrete Xe GPU for gamers is coming in 2021

It'll build on all of Intel's graphics experience this year.
Devindra Hardawar, @devindra
1h ago
Comments
69 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

Intel's DG1 Xe graphics development card
Intel's DG1 Xe graphics development card Intel

Intel is making a big splash in the graphics world this year with its Xe GPU, which will show up in Tiger Lake laptops and will soon be available for high performance (HPC) machines. But what about gamers? It turns out, they’ll have to wait until 2021, the company revealed during its Architecture Day briefings this week. Intel is labeling its gamer-focused architecture Xe-HPG, and it’ll feature hardware accelerated ray tracing and support for GDDR6 memory. Beyond that, though, the company is staying mum.

The gaming GPU, which will be available as an external video card, joins Intel’s existing Xe-LP (low power) graphics for laptops, Xe-HP for datacenters and Xe-HPC for creators. Developers can also nab the Xe-LP GPU in the DG1 card later this year. The company says Xe-HPG will build on everything it’s developing this year: It’ll have the compute efficiency of the HPC hardware, the scalability of its datacenter graphics and the graphics efficiency of its laptop GPU. But of course, the real test will be to see how it performs against AMD and NVIDIA’s GPUs, which dominate the computing landscape.

In this article: Xe-HPG, video cards, Intel, GPUs, Xe graphics, news, gear, gaming
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
69 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

Engadget's 2020 Back-to-School Guide

Engadget's 2020 Back-to-School Guide

View
Apple is reportedly planning 'Apple One' subscription bundles

Apple is reportedly planning 'Apple One' subscription bundles

View
iOS update arrives to fix 'green tint' iPhone 11 issue

iOS update arrives to fix 'green tint' iPhone 11 issue

View
Turtle Beach's new gaming headset offers impressive sound for under $100

Turtle Beach's new gaming headset offers impressive sound for under $100

View
Intel's discrete Xe GPU for gamers is coming in 2021

Intel's discrete Xe GPU for gamers is coming in 2021

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr