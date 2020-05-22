Introducing @EngadgetDeals: all the tech deals worth your money

We’re excited to announce a new Twitter account under the Engadget umbrella: @EngadgetDeals. If its name wasn’t a giveaway, it’s a separate Twitter account that we’re using to bring you all the best gadget deals we can find, as we find them.

We’ve been covering deals in earnest since the end of last year and eventually set aside a dedicated section of our homepage for it. As with gadget news, we don’t look at deals in a vacuum — we’ll tell you why we think a sale is worth checking out, what we like (and don’t like) about a discounted product and if we’ve seen better deals elsewhere. We need to have had a favorable opinion of a product when we reviewed it or went hands-on. If we have mixed feelings, we’ll consider it if our principle complaints have been addressed since launch (and yes, that includes the price).