iOS 14 will let you set default apps for email and web browsing

Apple is slowly loosening its grip on default apps in iOS. Starting with iOS 14, the company will allow users to change their default email app and web browser. The change, which was reported by Bloomberg in February, wasn’t discussed onstage but cropped up in Apple’s list of new features coming to iOS 14.

With the iOS 14 update, users can “set a default web browser and email app that launch when you click a link or want to compose a new mail message,” Apple writes. Unlike Google’s Android, Apple has not previously allowed users to change iOS’ default apps, though the company does let users remove some stock apps from their devices. That’s been a long time headache for users as many people prefer third-party apps for email and web browsing.