Latest in Gear

Image credit: CatLane via Getty Images

iOS 14 will let you set default apps for email and web browsing

iOS 14 lets you ditch Apple Mail and Safari for good
Karissa Bell, @karissabe
41m ago
Comments
66 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

ios mail
CatLane via Getty Images

Apple is slowly loosening its grip on default apps in iOS. Starting with iOS 14, the company will allow users to change their default email app and web browser. The change, which was reported by Bloomberg in February, wasn’t discussed onstage but cropped up in Apple’s list of new features coming to iOS 14.

With the iOS 14 update, users can “set a default web browser and email app that launch when you click a link or want to compose a new mail message,” Apple writes. Unlike Google’s Android, Apple has not previously allowed users to change iOS’ default apps, though the company does let users remove some stock apps from their devices. That’s been a long time headache for users as many people prefer third-party apps for email and web browsing. 

Apple will allow new default apps for email and browsing in iOS 14.
Apple

The change represents a significant shift for Apple, which is facing antitrust investigations in the United States and Europe. Apple has also been embroiled in a high-profile dispute with the developers of a new email app, who have criticized the company for not providing users enough choices. 

At the same time, Apple still won’t allow users to change default apps for anything else, including its premium services, like Apple Music, so the change will only really benefit a handful of developers. Regardless, the change will still be a big deal for users who prefer third-party apps for email and web browsing, and the developers behind such services. And even though the change will only apply to a couple categories of apps, it at least lays important groundwork should Apple eventually decide (or be forced) to loosen its grip on other services.

Catch up on all the latest news from WWDC 2020!

In this article: email apps, Safari, apple mail, wwdc2020, Apple, iOS 14, news, gear
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
66 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

Apple ditches Intel for its own processors in Macs

Apple ditches Intel for its own processors in Macs

View
iOS 14 finally adds widgets to the iPhone home screen

iOS 14 finally adds widgets to the iPhone home screen

View
CERN approves plans for a $23 billion, 62-mile long super-collider

CERN approves plans for a $23 billion, 62-mile long super-collider

View
Apple starts its two-year transition to ARM this week

Apple starts its two-year transition to ARM this week

View
‘Crash Bandicoot 4’ pretends the PS2-era games never happened

‘Crash Bandicoot 4’ pretends the PS2-era games never happened

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr