It appears that the YouTube website is now allowing all iOS 14 users to take advantage of the picture-in-picture (PIP) functionality, even if they don’t have a YouTube Premium subscription. MacRumors noted the change last night.

iOS 14 introduced PIP to the iPhone this summer, but in September, PIP stopped working with YouTube’s mobile website unless you had a Premium subscription. YouTube told Engadget that background playback was a Premium feature.