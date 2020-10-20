Apple's HomePod gets its new intercom feature today

Apple has rolled out HomePod Software 14.1, adding intercom functionality and a handful of other updates to its devices a month before the launch of the HomePod Mini. The 14.1 update allows the speakers to work as an intercom system, sending announcements to other HomePods in the house. Messages can be sent to specific rooms or zones on your network.

Today’s update also brings new Siri features to HomePod, including the ability to stop alarms, timers and media across devices. Siri suggestions will now appear in Maps after asking HomePod about a location, and search results can be sent from the HomePod to your iPhone. Podcasts are getting voice recognition support for multiple users as well. Overall, today’s update is designed to optimize the Siri experience on HomePod. Additionally, it adds the ability to customize alarms with personal songs, playlists or radio stations from Apple Music.