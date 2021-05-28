Amazon knocks $50 off Apple's latest 11-inch iPad Pro

All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Apple's latest iPad Pro tablets might be its best laptop-replacement devices yet thanks to the M1 processor they carry. Now you can get the 128GB, 11-inch version for less at Amazon as the online retailer dropped the price to $750. That's $50 off its normal price and it matches a sale we saw (and remains ongoing) at Walmart for the same model.

Almost all of the improvements are inside the new iPad Pros as their exterior design looks almost identical to the 2020 models. Both the 11-inch and the 12.9-inch run on Apple's M1 chipset and Engadget's Chris Velazco was impressed with the performance gains when he reviewed the larger of the two tablets. Using the iPad Pro was similar to using the new MacBook Air M1 — the overall experience was smooth and remarkably fast, and playing laborious games and completing tasks like piecing together 4K video were a breeze. Creative professionals who like the portability of the iPad Pro will really enjoy the performance improvements in the 2021 Pros.

Both iPad Pros come with 5G support as well, plus a USB-C port that doubles as a Thunderbolt connector with USB 4.0 compatibility. There's also a new 12-megapixel ultra-wide camera on the rear that enables Apple's new Center Stage feature, which keeps you in frame when you're on Facetime video calls.

But there are some differences between the 11-inch and the 12.9-inch iPad Pros that might influence which you want to buy. The 12.9-inch version as a new Liquid Retina XDR screen, which makes a big difference when watching movies — dark things are darker and the brightest bits are brighter. That's not to say that the display on the 11-inch model isn't great, though. You're still getting a 2,388 x 1668 resolution Liquid Retina display with ProMotion and True Tone technology, which is pretty great. And both models continue to support the second-generation Apple Pencil as well. If you're keen on upgrading to a more powerful iPad that, with the right accessories, could make a good laptop replacement, the 11-inch iPad Pro is a good option.