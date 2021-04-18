The iPad Pro (2021) vs. the competition: The M1 and more

We’ve all had to be a little flexible in how we got our work done this past year, and it’s a lot easier if you have a machine that’s also pretty adaptable to different situations. Apple hopes that can be the new iPad Pro, which comes in two sizes and now packs in the M1 chip, will be your new portable workhorse. But it’s not the only machine out there trying to dethrone the laptop — perhaps you’d be better off with a Microsoft Surface Pro X, or a Galaxy Tab S7+. While you’ll have to read our review for the full report in a few weeks, check out the table below to see how the specs of these three hybrid machines stack up.
iPad Pro
Surface Pro X
Galaxy Tab S7+
Price
Starts at $799 or $1,099
Starts at $999
Starts at $850
Dimensions
247.6 x 178.5 x 5.9 mm (9.74 x 7.02 x 0.23 inches) / 280.6 x 214.9 x 6.4 mm (11.04 x 8.46 x 0.25 inches)
287 x 208 x 7.3 mm (11.3 x 8.2 x 0.28 inches)
285 x 185 x 5.7 mm (11.22 x 7.28 x 0.22 inches)
Weight
466 g (1.03 pounds) / 470 g (1.04 pounds)
774 g (1.7 pounds)
575 g (1.27 pounds)
Display
11-inch Liquid Retina / 12.9-inch Liquid Retina XDR
13-inch PixelSense
12.4 Super AMOLED
Resolution
2,388 x 1,668 (264 ppi) / 2,732 x 2,048 (264 ppi)
2,880 x 1,920 (267 ppi)
2,800 x 1,752 (266 ppi)
Processor
Apple M1
Microsoft SQ 1 / SQ 2
Qualcomm SDM865+
Memory
16 GB
8 / 16 GB
6 / 8 GB
Internal storage
128 / 256 / 512 GB / 1 TB / 2 TB
128 / 256 / 512 GB
128 / 256 / 512 GB
External storage
None
None
microSDXC
Rear camera
12 and 10 MP
10 MP
13 and 5 MP
Front camera
12 MP
5 MP
8 MP
Wireless
802.11ax, Bluetooth 5.0
802.11ac, Bluetooth 5.0
802.11ax, Bluetooth 5.0
Battery
28.65 / 40.88 Wh, 10 hours
5,039 mAh, 15 hours
10,090 mAh, 14 hours
OS
iOS 14
Windows 10
Android 10