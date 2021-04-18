The iPad Pro (2021) vs. the competition: The M1 and more

Liquid Retina XDR and USB 4 too.
Kris Naudus
K. Naudus|04.20.21
@krisnaudus

Sponsored Links

Kris Naudus
K. Naudus
@krisnaudus
April 20th, 2021
In this article: apple, gear, comparison, ipad event 2021, vsthecompetition, ipad, feature, ipad pro, tablet, centralcommerce, commerce, cct tech, tablets, ccttech
iPad Pro photos
Apple
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

We’ve all had to be a little flexible in how we got our work done this past year, and it’s a lot easier if you have a machine that’s also pretty adaptable to different situations. Apple hopes that can be the new iPad Pro, which comes in two sizes and now packs in the M1 chip, will be your new portable workhorse. But it’s not the only machine out there trying to dethrone the laptop — perhaps you’d be better off with a Microsoft Surface Pro X, or a Galaxy Tab S7+. While you’ll have to read our review for the full report in a few weeks, check out the table below to see how the specs of these three hybrid machines stack up.

iPad Pro

Surface Pro X

Galaxy Tab S7+

Price

Starts at $799 or $1,099

Starts at $999

Starts at $850

Dimensions

247.6 x 178.5 x 5.9 mm (9.74 x 7.02 x 0.23 inches) / 280.6 x 214.9 x 6.4 mm (11.04 x 8.46 x 0.25 inches)

287 x 208 x 7.3 mm (11.3 x 8.2 x 0.28 inches)

285 x 185 x 5.7 mm (11.22 x 7.28 x 0.22 inches)

Weight

466 g (1.03 pounds) / 470 g (1.04 pounds)
682 g (1.5 pounds) / 685 g (1.51 pounds)

774 g (1.7 pounds)

575 g (1.27 pounds)

Display

11-inch Liquid Retina / 12.9-inch Liquid Retina XDR

13-inch PixelSense

12.4 Super AMOLED

Resolution

2,388 x 1,668 (264 ppi) / 2,732 x 2,048 (264 ppi)

2,880 x 1,920 (267 ppi)

2,800 x 1,752 (266 ppi)

Processor

Apple M1

Microsoft SQ 1 / SQ 2

Qualcomm SDM865+

Memory

16 GB

8 / 16 GB

6 / 8 GB

Internal storage

128 / 256 / 512 GB / 1 TB / 2 TB

128 / 256 / 512 GB

128 / 256 / 512 GB

External storage

None

None

microSDXC

Rear camera

12 and 10 MP

10 MP

13 and 5 MP

Front camera

12 MP

5 MP

8 MP

Wireless

802.11ax, Bluetooth 5.0

802.11ac, Bluetooth 5.0

802.11ax, Bluetooth 5.0

Battery

28.65 / 40.88 Wh, 10 hours

5,039 mAh, 15 hours

10,090 mAh, 14 hours

OS

iOS 14

Windows 10

Android 10

Popular on Engadget