Latest in Gear

Image credit: Cate Gillon via Getty Images

Share your memories and reviews of the last iPod Classic

Reminisce about Apple’s final click-wheeled media player.
Amber Bouman, @dameright
23m ago
39 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share
LONDON - SEPTEMBER 05: The new Ipod Classic is held at the UK launch of the product at the BBC on September 5, 2007 in London, England. Steve Jobs spoke to the press at the launch of the new Ipod Touch in San Francisco (Photo by Cate Gillon/Getty Images)
Cate Gillon via Getty Images

Sponsored Links

This week marks an anniversary of sorts for the 6th-generation “classic” iPod. Not its release date (September 5th, 2007), but the date it was officially discontinued: September 9th, 2014. That day Apple stopped producing non-touchscreen mobile music players. The 6th-gen iPod Classic would be the last device to feature a physical click wheel and the 30-pin connector, and had storage that maxed out at 160 GB. I actually still have a working, 6th-gen iPod Classic and use it even today. It’s useful because it doesn’t eat up precious satellite internet bandwidth, and it’s also an oddly specific time capsule of the music I listened to more than a decade ago.

Who else out there still has a classic click-wheel 6th-gen model from 2007?  What score would you give the last of the original iPods? What do you miss most about the device? Tell us everything: what kind of playlists you made, how far you traveled with your old iPod and where you’d place it in the annals of tech history. You can leave all your memories and reviews over on the iPod Classic product page, and remember — the best reviews will get included in an upcoming user review roundup article

Review the iPod Classic here!

Note: Comments are off for this post, but we’d love to hear all your thoughts and opinions over on the iPod Classic product page.

In this article: thebuyersguide, user reviews, user review, userreview, userreviews, IPod Classic, ipod, Apple, calltoaction, iPod 6th-gen, feature, gear
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Share
39 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

Xbox Series X and S will support Dolby Vision HDR for gaming

Xbox Series X and S will support Dolby Vision HDR for gaming

View
Gateway PCs are back

Gateway PCs are back

View
Zoom rolls out two-factor authentication for all accounts

Zoom rolls out two-factor authentication for all accounts

View
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2

View
The latest iPad Pros are on sale ahead of next week's Apple event

The latest iPad Pros are on sale ahead of next week's Apple event

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr