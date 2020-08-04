iRobot's Roomba i7+ with clean base is $200 off at Wellbots

All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

If you're on the hunt for a robot vacuum that can do a bit more than the bare minimum, iRobot's Roomba i7+ and i9+ devices might fit the bill. But being semi-autonomous dirt suckers with clean bases, they're understandably on the expensive side. But Wellbots is having a sale right now that knocks the i7+ down to $599 and the i9+ down to $899 when you use the code 200ENGADGET at checkout. Yes, those are still high prices for robot vacuums, but they are the same discounts we saw during Black Friday last year — and we haven't seen them that low since then.

We reviewed the Roomba i7+ when it first came out and gave it a score of 87. The biggest advantage it has over other robo-vacs is its clean base, which is essentially an attachment on the device's dock into which the vacuum dumps its debris after each cleaning job. That means you won't have to empty the machine's bin every time you use it — you'll only have to empty the clean base about once every 30 jobs. The only downside to this setup is the base's proprietary bags that you'll have to add to your shopping list.

In addition, the i7+ does a good job cleaning both hard and carpeted floors. Devindra Hardawar found it to be quieter than other robot vacuums and it was able to disentangle itself more easily from wires and cables that were on the floor in its way. It also has smart mapping technology so it can keep track of the rooms in your home and you can control it either via the companion mobile app or with Alexa and Google Assistant voice commands.

The Roomba i9+ has most of the same features as the i7+ and comes with a clean base as well. But the biggest differences come in design and suction power: the i9+ has a more corner-friendly design, allowing it to better get into hard-to-reach areas of your home and it has Power Boost technology, which should help it clean carpets even more thoroughly.

